Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- August 29

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne joins News 3 sports director Marc Davis to discuss returning to action and the Monarchs' season opener against Indiana.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- College football season is back as Old Dominion gets set to kick off its 2025 season. The Monarchs open their schedule Saturday afternoon at Indiana.

Ricky Rahne is joining WTKR News 3 for his weekly coach's show once again this season. In the first episode this fall, Rahne discusses his team coming out of the preseason and breaks down the upcoming match-up against the Hoosiers.

Fans can catch Old Dominion at home for the first time next Saturday, September 6, against North Carolina Centeral at 6 p.m.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT.

