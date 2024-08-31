Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- August 30

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its 2024 campaign Saturday at South Carolina and Ricky Rahne and his squad are eager to take the field and get to work.

This week on the kickoff edition of the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne discusses the Monarchs' coming out of training camp and Saturday's match-up against South Carolina. This marks the fourth straight year ODU will open with a Power Four conference opponent and is just the second time in program history the silver and blue is facing an SEC team.

Grant Wilson is the first player to start at quarterback to start back-to-back season openers for the Monarchs since Tayor Heinicke in 2014. Zach Staton goes one-on-one with Wilson as he gets set to lead to offense with one year as the starter under his belt.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday on WGNT at 8:30 PM through the end of the college football season.