Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: October 11

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — A long road stand finally comes to an end for Old Dominion on Saturday, a game the silver and blue hope to use as a springboard for the remainder of the season.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the Monarchs' close lose to Coastal Carolina, the third game the team has lost by one score in the 2024 season. Rahne also touches on ODU's next opponent with Georgia State, which is 2-2 this season with a big win over Vanderbilt on September 12. The Panthers visited S.B. Ballard Stadium in the 2023 season finale and got up 21-0 before ODU launched a massive comeback that included an 18-point fourth quarter. A Grant Wilson touchdown run as time expired helped the silver and blue claim a 25-24 win and enter bowl eligibility.

One of the early standouts of the 2024 season is Koa Naotala, who leads the team with 45 total tackles. The Newport News native is not only enjoying a breakout season, but he's doing so with his older brother Seth. After four years at James Madison, Seth entered the transfer portal in the spring but didn't have a home as the calendar turned to August. He thought football was done with him until a phone call with defensive coordinator Blake Seiler changed his path.

Old Dominion enters Saturday's contest 1-4 and 0-1 in Sun Belt play. After three straight road games, the Monarchs will finally return to Norfolk next weekend with Texas State coming to town.

The silver and blue kick things off at Georgia State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Click on the above video to view this week's edition of the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show. Catch it every Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of college football season.