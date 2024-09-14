Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 13

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's one of the most anticipated match-ups of the season as Old Dominion welcomes Virginia Tech to S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne gives us the scoop on what to expect when the Hokies come to town. Several key players grace Virginia Tech's roster, including running back Bhayshul Tuten. The Monarchs are 2-0 against Tech on their home field and are hoping to make it three for three on Saturday night.

Former Monarch Ali Jennings also suits up for Virginia Tech and he'll be making his return to Norfolk. It will be his first game on his old home field since he transferred.

Rahne will also be matching up with his former staff-mate, Brent Pry, for the third straight season. The two have split their meetings, with Old Dominion claiming a 20-17 win in 2022 and the Hokies avenging that defeat last season in Blacksburg. Rahne and Pry were both on James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

Isiah Paige put together a career day during ODU's season opener at South Carolina. Zach Staton tells us about Paige's battles, both on and off the field.

Old Dominion and Virginia Tech kick off Saturday at 6:00 PM.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of football season.