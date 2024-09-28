Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 27

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a bye week, Old Dominion hits the road to take on Bowling Green in hopes of returning to Norfolk with its first victory of 2024.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the progress the Monarchs made during their bye week. Rahne also broke down Bowling Green, a team that's given two ranked opponents a run for their money on the road. The Falcons boast an experience roster and the ability to make explosive plays.

Alex Huettel is Old Dominion's offensive line coach, but is returning to familiar territory this weekend. He was an All-MAC lineman for Bowling Green during his playing career and will now look to take down his alma mater.

The silver and blue enter Saturday's contest 0-3 and are coming off a loss to Virginia Tech their last time out.

ODU and Bowling Green kick off Saturday at 5:00 and fans can catch the action on ESPN+.

Click on the above video to view this week's edition of the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show. Catch it every Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of college football season.