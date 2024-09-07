Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a heart-breaker in Columbia last weekend, Old Dominion fans will finally get to see the Monarchs hit their home field Saturday in game number two.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, head coach Ricky Rahne discusses what his team took out of last week's loss to South Carolina and this week's match-up with East Carolina. The Pirates come in 1-0 after a 42-3 win over Norfolk State.

Jason Henderson is back on the field after suffering a season-ending injury during last year's regular season finale against Georgia State. He worked on limited plays in the season opener. Zach Staton went one-on-one with the All-American linebacker to get his thoughts on being back.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday during the football season at 8:30 PM on WGNT.