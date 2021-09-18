Old Dominion football faces Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion University Football travels to Lynchburg on Saturday, Sept. 18 to take on Liberty at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

• Ricky Rahne and the Monarchs earned their first win of 2021 with a 47-7 triumph over Hampton last week. Liberty moved to 2-0 with a 21-13 win at Troy.

• ODU set a single-game school record with 358 rushing yards in the win over Hampton. Jon-Luke Peaker and Elijah Davis each rush for over 100 yard, while quarterback D.J. Macked added 57 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

• Peaker and Davis became just the second pair of Monarchs to have 100 yards rushing in the same game, joining Desmond Williams and Thomas DeMarco, who did it on Oct. 31, 2009 against Georgetown. It was the first 100 yard rushing game for both Peaker and Davis.

• Quarterback D.J. Mack completed 11-of-22 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown to go along with his 57 rushing yards and three scores

• Linebacker Jordan Young had five tackles. He is fourth in school history with 260 career tackles. He is 80 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins' school record of 340 career tackles.

• ODU has had 38 players play for the first time as Monarchs in the first two games. Twenty nine players have played their first NCAA FBS games.

Book Ends

Defensive Ends Marcus Haynes and Amorie Morrison have made it a habit of meeting at the quarterback through two games this year. Morrison has 2.5 sacks, while Haynes has a pair of sacks as well.

Morrison is a freshman from Virginia Beach, while Haynes is a fifth year redshirt junior that recorded a pair of sacks in ODU's upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech in 2018.

Good Returns on Cray

Punt returner Roger Cray had three returns for 41 yards at Wake Forest, including returns of 24 and 15 yards. He ranks 22nd in the country with a 11.3 punt return average.

Young Rises Nationally

Senior linebacker Jordan Young had five tackles in the 47-7 win over Hampton. Young is currently fourth in school history with 261 career tackles.

Double Duty

Long snapper John Morton pulled double duty last Saturday against Hampton. Morton was the holder on field goals and extra points, and was the long snapper on punts.

It was the fourth game Morton has played in his ODU

career but the first time he has held for PAT/field goals. Freshman Anthony Zaccaro snapped on extra points and field goals while Morton held.

Record Book Watch

Jordan Young isn't the only Monarch going after career records this season. Kicker Nick Rice is tied with Jarod Brown for the most career field goals in ODU history. Rice has made all five of his field goal attempts this year, including a 4-for-4 day in the win over Hampton.

