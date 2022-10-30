Old Dominion football gets another Sun Belt setback against Georgia State

ATLANTA, GA (WTKR) — After an explosive touchdown and a seven-play touchdown drive, Old Dominion's offense couldn't find its rhythm in the second half of a 31-17 loss to Georgia State.

The Monarchs ran for just 26 yards in the game after averaging 228 rushing yards per game over the last two contests. Hayden Wolff passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the game, his scoring throws to Javon Harvey and Ali Jennings III.

Jennings touchdown catch was his seventh straight game with a scoring reception while Harvey, a Lake Taylor graduate, hauled in his first touchdown of his career.

ODU surrendered 418 yards of total offense to the Panthers, who were led by quarterback Darren Grainger's 304 total yard performance. Grainger scored once through the air and once on the ground in the game, the rushing touchdown ultimately giving Georgia State the lead for good.

With a record of 3-5 overall, 2-2 in the Sun Belt, Old Dominion now has to win three of its final four games to become bowl eligible for a second straight season.

Ricky Rahne's group returns to Norfolk next week to host Marshall.