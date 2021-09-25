Old Dominion football hosts Buffalo

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion University football hosts Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in the final non-conference game of the regular season. ODU will wear Hudson Blue uniforms for the first time in football program history.

• ODU lost at Liberty 45-17 last week, while Buffalo fell to No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28-25.

• In his return to Lynchburg, Elijah Davis had 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for four yards.

• Tight end Zack Kuntz and wide receiver Stone Smartt each recorded career highs with four receptions. Kuntz caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Smartt had four receptions for 27 yards. The touchdown catch was the first of Kuntz's career. He also made his first career start.

• Linebacker Ryan Henry had a game-high and career-best nine tackles. He also recorded a tackle for loss.

• Redshirt freshman John Morton had a busy day on Saturday. Morton, the long snapper on punts, recovered a muffed punt to set up ODU's first points, a Nick Rice field goal. A kick in which Morton was the holder on.

• Linebacker Jordan Young had six tackles. He is fourth in school history with 268 career tackles. He is 73 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins' school record of 340 career tackles.

Records Fall

Senior kicker Nick Rice broke the school career record for field goals with his 50th last week. Rice was tied with Jarod Brown, who is ODU's all-time leader in points. Rice is 6-for-6 on field goals so far this season.

Sack Masters

Four defensive ends on the team have accumulated sacks so far this season, with three of them recording the first sacks of their careers. Amorie Morrison, Marcus Haynes, Deeve Harris and Cory Jackson have all notched sacks, with all but Haynes registering their first. ODU is tied for third in C-USA with eight sacks. All but one of those sacks comes from a defensive end. Steven Williams is the only non-defensive end to have a sack so far this season for Old Dominion.