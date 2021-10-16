Old Dominion football returns home to face WKU

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion University football returns home to Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium after two-straight road games to host Western Kentucky for homecoming. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m.

• Last week, ODU fell in overtime at Marshall, 20-13, while WKU lost to UTSA, 52-46.

• Running back Blake Watson had a career afternoon, doubling his career-high in rushing yards with 168 on a career-high 20 attempts. His previous career-best was 81 yards two weeks ago against Buffalo.

• The Marshall offense came into the game fourth in the country 540 yards offense but the ODU defense held them to 390 total yards.

• After missing the UTEP game, Ryan Henry returned against Marshall with a career-high 12 tackles.

• Terry Jones, Cory Jackson and Sokoya McDuffie also registered career-bests in tackles. Jones had nine and a TFL, Jackson had seven and half a tackle for loss, and McDuffie notched six, including his first career sack.

Near the Top of the Conference (Team)

ODU ranks second in Conference USA in total defense and rushing offense. Both categories were aided this past Saturday at Marshall, when ODU rushed for 208 yards and held Marshall to 390, 150 below its season average.

Near the Top of the Conference (Players)

Running back Blake Watson ranks fourth in Conference USA in rushing after his 168-yard day at Marshall.

Kuntz Leads the Way

Zack Kuntz leads ODU with 27 receptions for 262 yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdown grabs. He is third in the country in receptions by a tight end.

Kaufman Mall

Kaufman Mall has received an upgrade this season and includes a beer garden, a Giant TV to watch the early games, ESPN Radio 94.1 Game Zone and food trucks. This week the food trucks will include Jar Heads BBQ, Avo Cargo and "Cake Man", who will be coming from Raleigh, North Carolina.