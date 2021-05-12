Old Dominion football to play at Indiana in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion University football team will play at Indiana on Aug. 30, 2025, ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig announced on Wednesday.

“Our program is excited to get another opportunity to prove ourselves on a national stage. I have an enormous amount of respect for Coach Allen and his staff, and we look forward to the challenge we will face in Bloomington,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said.

The contest with the Hoosiers will be the first time ODU plays a Big Ten opponent. The Monarchs played at Maryland in 2013 when the Terps were still a member of the ACC.

Indiana went 6-2 in 2020 and played Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. The Hoosiers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the polls, their highest ranking since 1967.

ODU opens the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 at Wake Forest and hosts Hampton on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the home opener at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

ODU football season tickets are currently on sale. Fans can go to www.ynottix.com [ynottix.com] or call the ticket office at 757-683-3360.