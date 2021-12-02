Old Dominion Full Court Press- December 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With eight games under its belt, Old Dominion continues to search for that consistent winning formula as the Monarchs get set to continue their stretch of three consecutive road games.

Coming off a 63-62 heart-breaking loss at East Carolina, ODU sets its sights on a trip to George Mason on Saturday. This week during the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we look back at Tuesday's defeat in Greenville, discuss Charles Smith IV's absence, relive Mekhi Long's buzzer beater against Longwood and highlight the return of Jeff Jones.

We also look ahead at the next two contests on the silver and blue's slate. The Monarchs have five games remaining on their non-conference schedule and return home next Saturday when VCU visits Chartway Arena.

Finally, we highlight some of the statistical leaders for ODU eight games into the campaign and check in on a Monarch of the past in the NBA.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.