Old Dominion Full Court Press: December 13

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion hits the road looking to snap a three-game losing streak and will do so in the Aloha State.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking at the Monarchs' three-game skid as they break for final exams. They're using some of the break to work on what's been hindering them, specifically on the defensive end. In losses to Northeastern, William & Mary and James Madison, ODU gave up 81 points or more.

The silver and blue open play in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu next Thursday against Texas Christian, the first of three games in the event.

R.J. Blakney comes from a basketball family and learned some valuable lessons from his mother, who also put together a successful basketball career. Zach Staton takes a look at the family hoops connection.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with freshman forward Dani Pounds. Find out what he thinks are his strengths on the court.

The basketball world continues to mourn the death of former Old Dominion head coach Paul Webb, who passed away last Friday at the age of 94. We're sitting down with his son and former assistant, Eddie, to reflect on his legacy.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.