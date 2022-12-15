Old Dominion Full Court Press- December 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs are in the midst of an 11-day break from games as the players take their final exams, but when they resume they'll be hoping to continue their winning ways.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, the silver and blue alter their schedule to accommodate final exams. Players had Tuesday and Wednesday off to focus on their studies, while coaches took advantage of the time to hit the road recruiting. The Monarchs will practice on Thursday and Friday before another off-day on Saturday.

Chris Kovensky has worked his way up the ladder to earn a spot on the bench as an ODU assistant coach. News 3's Zach Staton sits down with Kovensky to discuss his journey.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with redshirt freshman guard Jadin Johnson. We're talking movies, pregame meals and basketball idols during our walk up the court.

Final exam week means that basketball takes a back seat to academics. We chat with some of the Monarchs about their study habits, how the game can translate to their studies and that feeling of relief once their final test is done.

ODU is back in action on Wednesday when George Mason visits Chartway Arena for a 4:00 PM tipoff. Jeff Jones and company have won three in a row and enter the week with a 7-4 record.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.