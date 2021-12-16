Old Dominion Full Court Press- December 15

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only two non-conference games remain on Old Dominion's schedule before the Monarchs dive into Conference USA. Before they can fully focus on those two contests, many players have to study up for final exams.

This week, we get the teams' thoughts on finals, their favorite classes, and some of the subjects they may not care for so much. Jeff Jones gave his squad Sunday and Monday off following Saturday's showdown with VCU and the team worked out individually on Wednesday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the Monarchs gear up for Richmond.

We also catch up with freshman D'Angelo Stines, who is finding his stride at the college level. Stines scored a career-best 13 points in ODU's win at William & Mary and followed that up with a nine point showing against the Rams.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday on WGNT at 7:45 PM through the end of basketball season.