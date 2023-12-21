Old Dominion Full Court Press: December 20

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs hit Hawaii looking to snap a three-game losing streak and end their non-conference schedule on a high note.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting you ready for the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The silver and blue tip things off against TCU on Thursday at 5:00 PM Eastern to open the tournament. It marks their second match-up with the Horned Frogs, the first taking place during the 2004-2005 campaign. Nevada, Temple, Georgia Tech, UMass, Portland and Hawaii are the other participating teams in the event.

Jeff Jones is hoping the break helped his team improve its defense. During their three game losing streak, the Monarchs have given up at least 81 points in each contest. They're offense could also use a boost, as their 69.4 points per game rank 13th out of 14 Sun Belt squads.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with junior center Leeroy Odiahi. We're discussing his game, childhood posters and the NBA player he tries to emulate on the floor.

We're less than a week away from Christmas Day and the ODU players all have their favorite holiday traditions. They're giving us some of their December favorites and their thoughts on spending Christmas week in a tropical climate.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.