Old Dominion Full Court Press- December 21

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was an action-packed Wednesday at Chartway Arena that featured a thrilling finish and the Monarchs extending their winning streak to four games.

Chaunce Jenkins' lay-up with 2.3 seconds left pushed Old Dominion in front of George Mason for good, as the Monarchs topped the Patriots, 78-77.

Trailing by as many as 12 points in the opening frame, ODU charged back to take the lead late in the half and would trail at the break, 34-33.

The second half saw the Monarchs open up their advantage to as many as seven points, but George Mason would take the lead back with 44 seconds to play. Jenkins would make one of two free throws to close the gap to one point and Josh Oduro missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity to set up Jenkins' heroics.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson was the offensive juggernaut for Old Dominion, tying a career-high with 30 points and knocking down a career-best six three pointers. He would add six rebounds and three assists. Jenkins would add 17 points, while Mekhi Long chipped in 11 points and Imo Essien scored 10 points.

Old Dominion shot 63 percent from the floor in the second half, while the Patriots made 55.6 percent of their shot attempts in the final frame.

The win improves the Monarchs to 8-4 on the season as they capped off their non-conference schedule. ODU will open its Sun Belt Conference slate on December 29 when it hosts Arkansas State.

Players and coaches were able to depart for holiday break after Wednesday's game and will not have to return to campus for practice until Monday. We caught up with some of the Monarchs about their favorite holiday traditions, food, gifts and movies.

