Old Dominion Full Court Press - December 28

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — With a week for Old Dominion to prepare for the opening of Sun Belt play, we take a look back at an eventful 2022 for the Monarchs on this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press. From a disappointing end to its stay in Conference USA to a promising stretch going into 2023, plenty has changed for the silver and blue in the calendar year.

ODU players and coaches also return from the holiday break to get ready for the venture into the new conference slate, with Arkansas State on tab for Thursday night in Chartway Arena. The Monarchs discuss the challenges learning a new handful of opponents and why the team has been able to thrive in tight games. Jeff Jones' group has won two straight one-point games, including Chaunce Jenkins game-winner with 2.3 seconds left against George Mason.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.