Old Dominion Full Court Press - December 29

Old Dominion Full Court Press
Posted at 12:30 AM, Dec 30, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion men's basketball team is just one day away from the start of its Conference USA slate, traveling to Florida International on Thursday.

In the above video, we look back on the ODU's non-conference slate, the Monarchs share how they spent their holiday break and they talk about the beginning of conference play. Plus, get a fresh look at statistical leaders.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.

