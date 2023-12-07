Old Dominion Full Court Press: December 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Through eight games, the Monarchs have zeroed in on some things they're doing well and others they need to sure up before entering Sun Belt play.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're recapping ODU's 84-79 loss at William & Mary, which saw the Tribe knock down 15 three-pointers and shoot 53 percent from the floor. The silver and blue were able to shoot at a 51 percent clip, but struggled defensively in the defeat.

Jeff Jones is coming off his first career ejection this past Saturday at Northeastern. It's an action that his players saw as a sign of standing up for them.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with freshman guard Jaylen Jenkins. The Hampton graduate discusses playing close to home, his favorite basketball movie and more.

Vasean and Yamari Allette are now teammates with Leeroy Odiahi, but their paths crossed before arriving in Norfolk and suiting up in the same uniform. Zach Staton looks back at their previous history before college basketball.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.