Old Dominion Full Court Press- December 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first time this season, Old Dominion has won back-to-back games and looks to build momentum for the remainder of its December homestand.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we recap Wednesday's 72-62 victory over William & Mary. Dericko Williams scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and tallied five blocks to help fuel the Monarchs to the win. Trailing 53-49 with 5:57 to play, Williams went to work with three offensive put-backs to help ODU re-take the lead and pull away. The victory improves the Monarchs' record to 6-4.

Bryce Baker did not see much time throughout the first several games of the season, but the freshman is slowly earning more minutes. The last three games have seen the guard pick up some more meaningful time on the court, including 11 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the Tribe. Baker knocked down back-to-back three pointers in the first half to help Old Dominion erase a deficit. We sit down with the freshman and discuss his jump to the college game and earning some more playing time.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with D'Angelo Stines, where we discuss fast food restaurants, go-karts and taking his coach on one-on-one.

Going to a basketball game in person is unrivaled when it comes to a sports experience, seeing and hearing the sights and sounds of the game up close and personal. Jack Ankerson is one of the sounds of Old Dominion basketball. News 3's Zach Staton helps us put a face to the voice of Chartway Arena.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday on WTKR at 11:15 PM through the end of college basketball season.

The Monarchs continue their six game homestand on Saturday when they welcome Gardner-Webb to Chartway Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM.