Old Dominion Full Court Press | December 8

NORFOLK, Va. - Only a couple weeks remain in the non-conference schedule and the Monarchs are starting to pick up steam.

After a rough start, Jeff Jones and company are right the ship against a duo of in-state opponents, George Mason and William & Mary. Three games remain on the non-league slate, beginning with Saturday's showdown with the VCU Rams. After a week off, the Monarchs then head to Richmond before College of Charleston visits Norfolk. Conference USA play then begins with a trip to Florida, matchups against FIU and FAU starting off league play for ODU.