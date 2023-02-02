Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're less than four weeks away from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the sprint to the finish is on across the league.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking back at the Monarchs' two razor-thin victories from last week. ODU topped South Alabama, 66-64, before nipping Coastal Carolina, 60-59. The win pushed the silver and blue's record to 5-5 in the Sun Belt and 13-9 overall, matching their win total from last season.

Mekhi Long's performance from last week earned him Sun Belt Player of the Week honors. Long averaged 15 points and 16 rebounds in the two contests, including 19 boards against the Chanticleers, tied for the most by a player in a conference game this season. He joins Tyreek Scott-Grayson as ODU standouts who have taken home the honor.

Thursday finds Old Dominion renewing its rivalry with James Madison, a series that dates back to the 1971-1972 season. The Dukes are just one game in front of the Monarchs in the standings and have won four of their last five.

Bryce Baker came up big last Saturday, knocking down the game-winning free throws against Coastal Carolina. News 3's Zach Staton discusses Baker's journey and growth as a freshman guard.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.