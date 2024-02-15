Old Dominion Full Court Press: February 14

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — With the final six games on the horizon, Old Dominion prepares for its last homestand in a campaign that's been filled with challenges.

The Monarchs square off with Louisiana and Georgia State this week. The game with the Ragin' Cajun on Thursday night is the first time the two have met this season, while the silver and blue look to avenge a seven-point loss against the Panthers from January.

It's also a week where ODU looks to bounce back off a deflating result against Central Michigan on Saturday, with a nip-and-tuck battle falling to the Chippewas in a 58-57 slugfest. Players like Chaunce Jenkins and Devin Ceaser saying the pressure is off the team and after so much adversity thrown their way, they're excited for the chance to play spoiler for a few squads heading to Norfolk over the next two weeks.

Jenkins also staying strong after a tough finish against CMU. The Menchville product missing a stepback three at the buzzer that would have given ODU a win. After the game, interim head coach Kieran Donohue breaking the handshake line to console his point guard, saying he didn't want Jenkins to be by himself in the moment. For someone playing in their backyard, Jenkins admitting that he feels some pressure to help get ODU out of the rut. Yet he's also learning that despite being asked to do a lot for the team, he's not on his own in those moments.

