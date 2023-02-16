Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 15

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion has a chance to get some revenge on two teams that handed it losses earlier this season, but the Monarchs aren't looking at the past for motivation.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting you ready for Thursday's showdown with James Madison. The two teams are separated by just one game in the Sun Belt standings. The Dukes handed ODU a five point loss at Chartway Arena two weeks ago, a contest that saw the silver and blue connect on just three of their first 18 shots. This time around, the Monarchs aim to be the aggressors from the tip.

Mekhi Long hyperextended his knee during last week's game at Georgia State and missed Saturday's contest at Texas State. Jeff Jones said Long has a slight tear of his meniscus, but doesn't consider it too serious and said his ability to play will be based on pain level. He practiced on Wednesday and is a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown in Harrisonburg.

They may not get many minutes in game-action, but the Old Dominion scout team plays a big role in getting the Monarchs ready to take the court. The White Team plays the part of upcoming opponents to give the regular players a look at what to expect. News 3's Zach Staton chatted with some of the them to get their thoughts on their key roles.

You may not know their names or recognize their faces, but team managers also play a crucial part in getting Old Dominion ready to rumble. Hear from managers Chris Queman and Mason Moore on their behind-the-scenes work.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.