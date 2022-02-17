Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 16

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Less than three weeks remain in Old Dominion's regular season as the Monarchs look to make a late-season push towards March.

This week, we look back at ODU's big win over UAB and how the squad can best use momentum moving forward as it hits the road this week. The Monarchs visit Marshall on Thursday night, followed by a trip to Western Kentucky on Saturday. Jeff Jones and company are looking for the sweep of the Thundering Herd, after a 79-64 win at Chartway Arena two weeks ago. They're also looking to avenge a loss to the Hilltoppers.

We're also coming off Valentine's Day, so Megan Plain asked some of the players about their preferences and thoughts when it comes to the holiday of love.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday on WGNT at 7:45 through the end of basketball season.