Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 2

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A much-needed victory propels Old Dominion into the week, with two home games on the slate.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, the Monarchs give their thoughts on Saturday's win over Charlotte, one that Jeff Jones says gave the team a chance to take a deep breath for the first time in a couple of weeks. The win snapped ODU's four game losing streak.

Next up for the Monarchs is Marshall on Thursday night, a team that has a 1-7 conference record, but the Thundering Herd is coming off a big win over UAB this past weekend. Taevion Kinsey leads Conference USA in scoring at 20.7 points per game.

We also go 94 feet with Austin Trice and take a look at the senior forward's play since the league scheduled opened.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of the basketball season.