Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 22

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Fans at Chartway Arena were treated to an exciting, physical, well-paced basketball game on Wednesday night, one that saw the Monarchs stun the Sun Belt's top team.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we take a look at the silver and blue's Wednesday night triumph over Southern Mississippi. Mekhi Long scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to fuel the 69-64 win. Chaunce Jenkins added 16 points as the Monarchs erased a seven point second half deficit to take the lead and hold on for the victory. Jeff Jones has seen his team win seven of its last nine games as the Monarchs (18-11, 10-7) are tied for fifth in the conference.

Wednesday also marked Chartway Promise Night at the Arena, where the Chartway Promise Foundation teamed up with Make-a-Wish to make Julian Garcia's wish come true. The two organizations sent Julian and his family to Disney World. The seventh grader suffers from a condition that impacts his liver and muscles, has an enlarged liver and battles anxiety and depression as well. The trip gave him and his family a chance to get away from hospitals and doctors and enjoy themselves. Chartway also donated $100 to the Chartway Promise Foundation for every Old Dominion three-pointer on Wednesday night, totalling $500.

When Chaunce Jenkins transferred to Old Dominion during the offseason, he became a Monarch once again. The former Menchville High School standout is putting together his best season as a college player, while watching his high school team enjoy success as well. News 3's Zach Staton takes a look at the Monarch-to-Monarch connection.

Old Dominion closes out its regular season on Friday when the Monarchs host Marshall at 7:00.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.