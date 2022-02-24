Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 23

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've hit the final Wednesday in February with Old Dominion looking for a late season hot streak to propel the Monarchs into the Conference USA Tournament.

This week on the Full Court Press, we hear from ODU on keeping morale and buy-in on track, despite some recent struggles. The Monarchs enter the week having lost five of their last six games and are aiming to find some consistency down the stretch.

This weekend finds Eastern Division rivals from the Sunshine State playing a visit to Norfolk, beginning with Florida Atlantic on Thursday. The Owls handed Old Dominion an 81-62 loss two weeks ago in Boca Raton, a game that taught Jeff Jones and his players quite a bit. The Monarchs will look to limit turnovers and control the ball better during the rematch.

Three of ODU's final four regular season games are at home, where the silver and blue are 4-2 in conference games.

We also profile the late Sonny Allen, Old Dominion's former legendary head coach, who was recently honored by the Monarchs. Family and friends gathered during the Marshall game to pay tribute to Allen.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs live at 7:45 every Wednesday on WGNT through the end of basketball season.