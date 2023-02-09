Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Six games remain in the regular season before the Monarchs look to make a run in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting you ready for the silver and blue's four game road stretch, which begins Thursday night at Georgia State. ODU has looked more comfortable on the road lately, winning two in a row and three of its last four away from Chartway Arena.

Mekhi Long has been a force the last two weeks, posting four straight double-doubles and counting. His strong play included a 19 point, 19 rebound performance at Coastal Carolina, the latter serving as his career-high. Long shares his theory on why he's playing so well.

We're also sitting down with Monarch strength and conditioning coach Tim Socha, who has settled in after arriving at Old Dominion last January. He's been helping the program grow and works with each individual player to get them ready to compete at the Division I level.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.