Old Dominion Full Court Press- February 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- College basketball intensity is heating up as we make our way into February and Old Dominion is hoping to use month to climb up the Conference USA East standings.

A busy week got off to a rough start on Tuesday night with an 81-62 loss at Florida Atlantic. The Monarchs now sit at 9-15, 4-6 in conference play, dropping them into fifth place in the Eastern Division.

Plenty of opportunities to make a run are still ahead for ODU. Thursday finds the silver and blue visiting Middle Tennessee, which occupies second place in the east. The Monarchs return home for a Sunday matinee match-up with UAB.

We also take a look at how two freshmen have been coming along during the season. Imo Essien and D'Angelo Stines have both made significant contributions during their limited time on the floor.

After Sunday's game against the Blazers, many will return home to catch Super Bowl LVI. We get the Monarchs' predictions for the big game.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.