Old Dominion Full Court Press: January 10

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs wrap up their road swing this weekend hoping to find the win column for the first time since December 22.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we discuss the Monarchs' struggles. Interim head coach Kieran Donohue says the only way to move forward is to work harder and stay the course. The silver and blue have lost eight of their last nine games, but look to turn things around Thursday when they meet Georgia State. He also gives us an update on Jeff Jones's health as he continues to recover from a heart attack.

Freshman Dani Pounds has worked his way into the starting line-up and is making the most of his opportunity. News 3's Zach Staton tells us how Pounds is embracing a role that even surprised him a bit.

Drew Lakey is in his fourth season on Old Dominion's staff, but his first as a full-time assistant coach. Lakey takes us through his journey to Old Dominion and the process of transitioning from player to coach.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wendesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.