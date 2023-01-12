Old Dominion Full Court Press- January 11

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been a physically, mentally and emotionally taxing week for the Monarchs as they press ahead in Sun Belt Conference play.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, the silver and blue prepares for Coastal Carolina after an emotional win at Georgia Southern this past Saturday. Tyreek Scott-Grayson has been on a tear his last five games, averaging 22.4 points per contest during that span.

A lot of the thoughts this past weekend were with point guard Imo Essien after his scary incident during that victory in Statesboro. Essien returned to practice for limited activity this week as he continues to be evaluated and test results are examined.

Ben Stanley wears many hats and is getting used to his latest title of dad. News 3's Zach Staton sits down with Stanley to discuss juggling the roles of basketball player, husband and father.

ODU and Coastal Carolina tip off at 7:00 on Thursday at Chartway Arena before the Monarchs head to Marshall for a Saturday showdown with their former Conference USA counterpart.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press can be seen every Wednesday at 11:15 on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.