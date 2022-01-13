Old Dominion Full Court Press- January 12

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a two week break because of COVID-19 within their own program or that of opponents, Old Dominion is set to return to the court for game action.

This week, the Monarchs give some insight as to how they handled the revolving door of coronavirus cases they experienced throughout the last week and a half, sometimes only having six players at practice. We also get their thoughts on facing Texas-San Antonio, which visits Chartway Arena on Thursday night. It marks ODU's first home game since December 22.

Megan Plain also catches up with some players about New Year's resolutions and avoiding "Quitters Day." Jaylin Hunter and Charles Smith IV discuss how sports helps them overcome adversity and pursue goals in other aspects of life.

Head coach Jeff Jones will leave his shoes in the locker room on Thursday night and take the bench barefoot. Jones's efforts are to raise awareness for Samaritan's Feet, an organization that helps get new shoes to less fortunate and impoverished youth around the world. Jones and the Monarchs are leading an effort to raise funds for Samaritan's Feet which will put a shoe locker at Norfolk's Jacox Elementary School, providing shoes to the kids there. The lead Monarch got things started with a $5,000 donation of his own and is hoping to see that matched.

To donate to Samaritan's Feet, click here.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of college basketball season.