Old Dominion Full Court Press: January 17

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs return home this week looking for a spark that will help them snap their longest losing streak since the fall of 2019.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Jeff Jones will step away from coaching for the remainder of the season to focus on his health. Jones continues to recover from a heart attack he suffered in December and will resume treatment for prostate cancer. Zach Staton caught up with the team to get their thoughts on their coach's hiatus.

ODU tips off a four game homestand Thursday night when they welcome Marshall to Chartway Arena. The squad is coming off a four game road trip and the players are looking forward to spending some time at home. Tyrone Williams and Devin Ceaser discuss getting back on their home floor.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.