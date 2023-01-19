Old Dominion Full Court Press- January 18

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a rough week, the Monarchs return home with a chance to get back into the win column and start to climb back up the Sun Belt standings.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're diving into ODU's upcoming homestand at Chartway Arena, beginning with Thursday's match-up with defending conference tournament champion Georgia State. The Monarchs and Panthers both enter with 2-4 league records in the silver and blue's first game at home since their controversial loss to Coastal Carolina last week. Appalachian State follows up with a visit on Saturday.

Sophomore point guard Imo Essien continues to trend in the right direction after collapsing with shortness of breath back on January 7. Athletic trainer Jason Mitchell was the first on the scene, quick to respond to get Essien back to breathing normally and teamed up with Georgia Southern's medical staff to monitor him for most of the first half. That incident is one of several lately that have illustrated the importance of athletic trainers and medical staffs in sports.

Senior Tre Brown has had a tough season, sidelined due to NCAA eligibility issues that have put a halt to his final campaign. News 3's Zach Staton talks with Brown about the challenges this year has presented.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.