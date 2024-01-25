Old Dominion Full Court Press: January 24

NORFOLK VA (WTKR)- As the halfway point of the conference schedule nears, the Monarchs continue to search for that winning formula that will help them turn things around on the court.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, the silver and blue takes on James Madison in the latest installment of the Royal Rivalry. JMU jumped out to a big lead and topped the Monarchs, 78-62, marking the Dukes' sixth straight win in the series.

Sports JMU continues dominance over Old Dominion Marc Davis

ODU has relied heavily on two freshman this season. Vasean Allette and Dani Pounds are mainstays in the starting line-up and are shouldering heavy loads during their college debut campaigns. Zach Staton catches up with them about their responsibilities as newcomers.

Saturday's contests against Georgia Southern marks the Suits and Sneakers game for Old Dominion, the signature event of the Coaches vs. Cancer effort. Kieran Donohue and Jamal Robinson discuss the importance of this event and how it hits a little closer to home, given the health of Jeff Jones.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.