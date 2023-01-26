Old Dominion Full Court Press - January 25

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — After splitting its home slate of games between Georgia State and Appalachian State, Old Dominion hits the road in search of some momentum in the Sun Belt standings.

On this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we look at the Monarchs matchups against South Alabama and their return game at Coastal Carolina. ODU lead the Chanticleers by double digits in a game inside Chartway Arena two weeks ago before the visitors complete a comeback with three free throws in the final seconds to down the Monarchs.

A unique part of ODU's win over Georgia State was the continuation of a yearly tradition for Jeff Jones. The head coach pacing the sidelines barefoot to help raise awareness for Samaritan's Feet, an organization that provides impoverished youth with shoes. Jones is passionate about using the platform he's afforded as coach to give back, and the unique gesture is just one way to show that.

One of the most important parts of any program is its "voice" on broadcasts, and no one is more synonymous with that than Ted Alexander. The longtime "Voice of the Monarchs" on radio broadcasts will add another milestone to his resume with his induction into the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame. News 3's Marc Davis sits down with Alexander to relive some memories on the microphone.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.