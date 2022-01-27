Old Dominion Full Court Press- January 26

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Wednesday marked a rare Wednesday game-night for Old Dominion as the Monarchs visited Charlotte. It was a game rescheduled from a postponed contest on January 8.

This week, we hear from ODU on trying to bounce back and snap its skid. The Monarchs' losing streak reached four games with Wednesday's 71-67 loss to the 49ers, but the players continue to push forward with the same resolve.

Charlotte will return to face Old Dominion in Norfolk on Saturday night and that contest will be more than just a basketball game. Jeff Jones and his staff will be wearing sneakers to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer, with the head coach's shoes designed and painted by Monarch forward Kalu Ezikpe.

Tim Socha is the team's new strength and conditioning coach, having been on the job for a little bit more than two weeks. He's adjusting to assuming the role mid-season.

