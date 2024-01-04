Old Dominion Full Court Press: January 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs enter the meat of their Sun Belt Conference schedule and hope to work out their road woes in a hurry.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, the silver and blue get set to head out onto the road. The Monarchs open a stretch of four straight away games Thursday night at Troy and do not take their home floor until January 18. ODU is 0-4 on the road this season with losses at Ball State and William & Mary.

Kieran Donohue continues to lead the team as Jeff Jones continues to recover from a heart attack suffered during the Monarchs' trip to Hawaii. There has been no change in Jones's status, as he continues to rest and recover at home. Donohue says that the coaches are in constant contact with him to check in, but that Jones is not involved in coaching decisions at this point.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with freshman guard Yamari Allette. He discusses why he picked Old Dominion and not being a hockey fan, despite being from Canada.

There has been plenty of adversity thrown at the Monarchs this season, but the team is choosing to attack it head-on. News 3's Zach Staton looks at how ODU is developing toughness as the season progresses.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday night during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.