Old Dominion Full Court Press: January 31

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A new-look Monarch squad hits the road this week looking to overcome yet another piece of adversity that's been thrown in its way.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, ODU gets set for its rematch with Marshall. The Thundering Herd marks the only Sun Belt team the Monarchs have been able to conquer, a 91-66 win at Chartway Arena back on January 18.

Of course, this will mark the team's first contest since the dismissal of leading scorer Vasean Allette. Interim head coach Kieran Donohue discussed how the Monarchs are moving forward during his media session this week, though could not get into the specifics of the details regarding Allette's removal from the roster. Donohue pointed out the importance of other players stepping up and is looking for guys to seize the opportunity.

Despite the team's struggles, junior point guard Imo Essien leans on positivity. It's a trait he's been raised with, thanks to his mother, Latres. Zach Staton spoke to both mother and son about the importance of keeping a positive mindset.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.