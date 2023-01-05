Old Dominion Full Court Press- January 4

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first time since November 29, Old Dominion is hitting the road in hopes of carrying over its red-hot play from December.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for Thursday's road match-up at Troy as the Monarchs look to make it two in a row and six of their last seven. This marks the first meeting between ODU and the Trojans, with both squads entering 1-1 in Sun Belt play. The silver and blue topped preseason conference favorite Louisiana their last time out and look for their first true road victory of the campaign.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson has asserted himself as a go-to guy for Old Dominion. After tying a career-high with 30 points against George Mason, the senior guard opened the Sun Belt schedule by scoring 16 points against Arkansas State and 17 points versus Louisiana. He's finding success from different parts of the floor, knocking down some three pointers and driving hard to the basket.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with assistant coach Jordan Brooks, who is in his first season on Jeff Jones's staff. Brooks gives his thoughts on the team's best dunker, the funniest Monarch, his coaching idol and what he hopes his players take away from his coaching and mentorship.

D'Angelo Stines scored a total of six points in his first 11 games of the season, but he's started to find his offensive groove since conference play opened. Stines scored six points on two three-pointers in Thursday's loss to Arkansas State and posted a season-high 11 points in the Monarchs' victory over the Ragin' Cajuns. The sophomore guard is hoping to add another offensive presence for ODU.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.