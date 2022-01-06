Old Dominion Full Court Press- January 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Conference USA play is underway for Old Dominion as the Monarchs work towards contending for a league title.

This week's Old Dominion Full Court Press features a look back at ODU's conference opening victory at Florida International. We break down the difference-makers in the game, look ahead to Saturday's showdown at Charlotte and take an early glance at the Conference USA standings.

COVID-19 is impacting college hoops programs all across the country and Old Dominion is no exception. Jeff Jones said that a few players and coaches have tested positive this week, but the team has still be able to practice.

We'll also hear some of the Monarchs' New Year's resolutions and check in on a former Monarch who is heading to the NBA.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.