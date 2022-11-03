Old Dominion Full Court Press- Live from Chartway Arena

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Wednesday saw Old Dominion hold its final tune-up before Monday's regular season opener as Christopher Newport made the trip across the water for an exhibition game.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we broadcast live from Chartway Arena during the contest between the Monarchs and Captains. CNU is ranked as high as fourth in the nation at the Division III level. ODU grabbed a 77-58 victory.

The Monarchs open the regular season on Monday when Maryland-Eastern Shore comes to Norfolk. The silver and blue is 11-0 against the Hawks all-time.

Our 94 foot conversation is with junior guard Mekhi Long, ODU's most well-rounded player from a season ago. Long discusses his favorite basketball movie, his Halloween candy of choice and playing Jeff Jones one-on-one.

Jamal Robinson played for Jeff Jones at Virginia and now reunites with him as a member of his coaching staff. Zach Staton sits down with the new assistant to discuss the journey that led him to Norfolk.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of college basketball season.