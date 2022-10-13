Old Dominion Full Court Press- Live from the Monarch Tip-Off Dinner

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're less than four weeks away from college basketball season and Wednesday night saw Old Dominion basketball spend time with some of its most devoted fans.

The program held its annual Monarch Tip-Off Dinner at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Fans were given the opportunity to interact with players and coaches and the Monarchs gave remarks during the evening. It was a chance to get to know the players who will be taking the court during the 2022-2023 campaign.

Jeff Jones, Jason Wade and Ben Stanley joined us live from the event to discuss the event and the upcoming season.

