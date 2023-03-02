Old Dominion Full Court Press- March 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've hit March, the season of madness on the basketball court. For Old Dominion, that madness begins Thursday in the Sun Belt Tournament.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting you ready for the Monarchs' second round tournament showdown with Texas State. ODU topped the Bobcats during their regular season meeting in San Marcos, where Imo Essien's buzzer-beating layup propelled the silver and blue to the 70-68 road victory. Jeff Jones has seen his team win nine of its last 12 games as the Monarchs are one of the hottest teams in the league entering the conference tournament. Old Dominion and Texas State tip off at 6:00 Thursday night.

All-Sun Belt honors were unveiled on Monday afternoon, with Chaunce Jenkins serving as the lone ODU representative. Jenkins pulled in third team honors. He leads the team with 13.8 points per game and has scored 20 or more points on five separate occasions.

Ben Stanley had high aspirations for his final season of college basketball and lone campaign at Old Dominion. His college career came to a premature end on February 16 at James Madison, when the forward tore his ACL. News 3's Zach Staton sat down with Stanley to discuss the injury and how he's pressing forward.

Old Dominion has faced plenty of adversity on the court this season. Assistant coach Kieran Donohue has faced his fair share off of it. Donohue's brother, Tim, passed away about two weeks before Christmas from the flu and he's used basketball and staying busy to help with his healing process.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.