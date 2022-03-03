Old Dominion Full Court Press- March 2

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've reached the final week of the regular season, with Old Dominion hoping its best basketball is yet to come.

This week, we take a look at the Monarchs' locking up a first round bye in next week's Conference USA Tournament. The squad locked that up with an 83-63 win over Florida International this past Saturday. ODU will begin play at the conference tournament on Wednesday and look to pull off the tall task of winning four games in four days.

This marks the final stretch for three seniors: Austin Trice, C.J. Keyser and A.J. Oliver. All three transferred in from other programs, but made an impact during their time in an Old Dominion uniform. They will be honored on Saturday prior to the regular season finale at home against Middle Tennessee.

We also examine one of the team's missions off the court, as the team takes on gun violence in local communities.

Old Dominion fell to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night, 67-54.