Old Dominion Full Court Press: March 6

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — A season with many bits of adversity came to a deflating end for Old Dominion on Tuesday night.

A half-court shot from Chaunce Jenkins to win the game was waved off and ODU couldn't respond in overtime in a 92-83 loss to Texas State in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

At 7-25, the season officially closes and an offseason of newness begins with Mike Jones now taking over as the program's new head coach.

In this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Kieran Donohue dives into a season of chaos for him. Sliding from his lead assistant spot to the head chair midway through the campaign, Donohue has had to deal with a big adjustment and a vast change. Now that the campaign has come to a close, plenty of questions surround his future with the school and if he'll be kept by Jones.

After the new coach's introductory press conference last Friday, the only thing left to do was meet the team. Even though he had to return to Maryland, Jones made it a point to stick around a bit longer to meet his new squad when they returned from a road game on Saturday. Marc Davis chatted with a few of the silver and blue players who say that gesture, even in a short meeting, meant a lot to them.

