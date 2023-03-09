Old Dominion Full Court Press- March 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a season of highs and lows, highlights and heartbreak, triumph and tragedy. Overall, however, the Monarchs put together a campaign that many of them walk away feeling good about and on which they can build.

In what could be the season finale of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Jeff Jones addressed the potential of playing in a postseason tournament. While the program will never rule anything out, Jones says he doubts that more basketball is in the cards for the squad this March.

It was a rollercoaster of a four and a half months for ODU and its fans, but a season that saw the team overcome some adversity and a slow start to the conference season to catch fire during Sun Belt play. News 3's Zach Staton looks back at the highs and lows of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Coach Jones just wrapped up his tenth season at the head of the Monarchs and now looks ahead. We sat down with him to get his thoughts on the season and where the team goes from here.

