Old Dominion Full Court Press- March 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It March Madness time as conference tournaments heat up. Old Dominion is hoping to go on a run that keeps its season alive.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we examine the Monarchs' preparation for the Conference USA Tournament. ODU finished the regular season 13-18, 8-10 in the league and enters the event as the fifth seed in the East. The squad wrapped up 7-2 at home in conference games and won three of its final four contests of the regular season. The Monarchs capped off the campaign by upsetting Eastern Division champion Middle Tennessee, 68-64.

Old Dominion opens tournament play against UTEP, a squad it led by seven with 1:16 to play during their regular season match-up, only to fall to the Miners in overtime, 78-70.

Austin Trice is also celebrating All-Conference USA Second Team honors after his impressive senior year, while the Monarchs will be part of the 2022 Charleston Classic field.